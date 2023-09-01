† DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT – FUNERAL

Margaret Antoniou

(from Choirokoitia, Cyprus)

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our beloved

mother, grandmother and great grandmother, who sadly passed away

peacefully, on Wednesday 23rd August, at the age of 93.

She leaves behind her son Petros, daughter Georgina, her grandchildren

Christina & Odyssea, her great-grandchild Phoebe, her son-in-law George and her daughter-in-law Katy.

The funeral will take place on Thursday 7th September at 12.30pm

at the the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Dormition

of the Mother of God, Wood Green, Trinity Road, London N22 8LB.

The burial will follow at New Southgate Cemetery, London N11 1JJ.

The wake will take place at the church hall.

Floral contributions to be sent to the church.

† ΑΓΓΕΛΙΑ ΘΑΝΑΤΟΥ – ΚΗΔΕΙΑ

Μαργαρίτα Αντωνίου

(από την Χοιροκοιτία, Κύπρος)

03/10/1929 – 23/08/2023

Με μεγάλη θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο της αγαπημένης μας

μητέρας, γιαγιάς και πρόγιαγιας, η οποία «έφυγε» από τη ζωή

την Τετάρτη 23 Αυγούστου, σε ηλικία 93 ετών.

Καταλείπει τον γιο της Πέτρο, την κόρη της Τζωρτζίνα, τα εγγόνια της

Χριστίνα & Οδυσσέα, το δισέγγονο της Φοίβη,

το γαμπρό της Γιώργο και τη νύφη της Καίτη.

Η κηδεία της θα γίνει την Πέμπτη, 7 Σεπτεμβρίου, στις 12.30 μμ,

από τον καθεδρικό ναό Κοιμήσεως της Θεοτόκου, Wood Green,

Trinity Road, London N22 8LB. Θα ακολουθήσει η ταφή

στο κοιμητήριο του New Southgate, London N11 1JJ.

Η παρηγοριά θα δοθεί στην αίθουσα της εκκλησίας.

Λουλούδια μπορούν να σταλούν στην εκκλησία.