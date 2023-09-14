† DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT – FUNERAL

Leondis Chirtou

(from Yialousa, Cyprus)

10/04/1934 – 01/09/2023

With heavy hearts, we share the news of the passing of Leondis Chirtou, a cherished husband and father, who sadly departed this world on Friday, September 1st, at the age of 89.

Leondis was a gentle and peaceful man who was devoted to his family and friends. His absence leaves an irreplaceable void in the lives of all who had the privilege of knowing him. He is survived by his loving wife, Nafsika, devoted son, Marios and many family and friends.

“Forever loved and eternally missed, his memory shall live on.”

We warmly invite his family and friends to join us in commemorating Leondis’s life. A funeral service will be conducted at 1 pm on Tuesday, September 19th, at the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Dormition of the Mother of God, Wood Green, Trinity Road, London N22 8LB, and he will be laid to rest at New Southgate Cemetery.

Following the burial, we invite you all to gather at the family home.

† ΑΓΓΕΛΙΑ ΘΑΝΑΤΟΥ – ΚΗΔΕΙΑ

Λεοντής Τσίρτου

(από τη Γιαλούσα, Κύπρος)

Με βαριά καρδιά ανακοινώνουμε το θάνατο του πολυαγαπημένου μας συζύγου και πατέρα, ο οποίος απεβίωσε την 1η Σεπτεμβρίου, σε ηλικία 89 ετών.

Ήταν ένας πολύ ευγενικός και φιλήσυχος άνθρωπος, ο οποίος διακρινόταν για την αφοσίωση στην οικογένειά του, αλλά και στους φίλους του. Το κενό που αφήνει, είναι τεράστιο και δυσαναπλήρωτο για όλους όσους τον είχαν γνωρίσει.

Καταλείπει την αγαπημένη σύζυγό του, Ναυσικά, τον αφοσιωμένο γιό του, Μάριο, καθώς και πολλούς συγγενείς και φίλους.

«Αιωνία του η μνήμη, όπως αιώνια θα παραμείνει η αγάπη μας για εκείνον»