DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT – FUNERAL

Lagi Pandeli

(from Barnet – parents from Larnaca)

We are deeply saddened to share the news that our beloved husband, father, brother and grandfather fell asleep on the 25th August 2023.

He leaves behind his wife Anna, 4 children, 4 grandchildren and 5 siblings.

“We love you dearly and you will truly be missed”.

Lagis funeral will be held at the Greek Orthodox Church of St Panteleimon & St Paraskevi, 660 Kenton Road, Harrow, Middx. HA3 9QN on the 20th of September at 12.30pm and laid to rest at Hendon Cemetery, Holders Hill Rd, NW7 1NB at 2.30pm, followed by the wake at St Panteleimon’s Church Hall. All donations will be going to Marie Curie: https://memoryfund.mariecurie.org.uk/In-Memory/James-Lagi-Pandeli

ΑΓΓΕΛΙΑ ΘΑΝΑΤΟΥ – ΚΗΔΕΙΑ

Λάκης Παντελή

(από το Barnet – καταγωγή γονέων από τη Λάρνακα)

Με βαριά καρδιά ανακοινώνουμε το θάνατο του πολυαγαπημένου μας συζύγου, πατέρα, παππού και αδελφού, ο οποίος απεβίωσε στις 25 Αυγούστου 2023 σε ηλικία 60 ετών.

Καταλείπει τη σύζυγο του Άννα, 4 παιδιά, 4 εγγόνια και 5 αδέλφια.

«Καλό σου ταξίδι στην αιωνιότητα. Η αγάπη μας για σένα δεν θα σβήσει ποτέ. Αιωνία σου η μνήμη»

Η κηδεία θα τελεστεί από τον ιερό ναό Αγίων Παντελεήμονος και Παρασκευής στο Harrow, 660 Kenton Road, Middx. HA3 9QN. Η ταφή θα γίνει στο κοιμητήριο του Hendon, Holders Hill Rd, London NW7 1NB και θα ακολουθήσει η παρηγοριά στην αίθουσα εκδηλώσεων του Αγίου Παντελεήμονος. Εισφορές εις μνήμην του

μπορούν να γίνονται για το ίδρυμα Marie Curie στο σύνδεσμο: https://memoryfund.mariecurie.org.uk/In-Memory/James-Lagi-Pandeli

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family

