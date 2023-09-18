† DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT – FUNERAL

Kalliopi Mappoura

08/11/1938 – 09/09/2023

(from Kalo Chorio, Larnaca, Cyprus)

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister, who died on the 9th of September 2023, aged 84.

She leaves behind her husband Loucas, daughter Koulla, sons Bambos & Marios, son-in-law Steve, daughters-in-law Koulla & Helen, grandchildren and siblings.

The funeral will be held on Monday, 25th September at 1pm, at the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Dormition of the Mother of God, Wood Green, Trinity Road, London, N22 8LB.

The burial will follow at New Southgate Cemetery, Brunswick Park Road, New Southgate, N11 1JJ.

For those who wish to show their respects with flowers, which Kalliopi loved, are welcomed.

Alternatively, donations to St. Luke’s Hospice would be kindly appreciated where a collection box will be placed inside the church.

† ΑΓΓΕΛΙΑ ΘΑΝΑΤΟΥ – ΚΗΔΕΙΑ

Καλλιόπη Μαππούρα

(από το Καλό Χωριό Λάρνακας, Κύπρος)

Με βαριά καρδιά ανακοινώνουμε το θάνατο της πολυαγαπημένης μας συζύγου, μητέρας, γιαγιάς, προγιαγιάς και αδελφής, η οποία απεβίωσε στις 9 Σεπτεμβρίου σε ηλικία 84ων ετών.

Καταλείπει τον σύζυγό της Λουκά, τα παιδιά της Κούλλα, Πάμπο & Μάριο, τον γαμπρό της Στιβ, τις νύμφες της Κούλλα & Ελένη, τα εγγόνια και τα αδέφια της.

Η κηδεία θα τελεστεί τη Δευτέρα, 25 Σεπτεμβρίου στη 1πμ, από τον καθεδρικό ναό Κοιμήσεως της Θεοτόκου, Wood Green, Trinity Rd, London N22 8LB.

Θα ακολουθήσει η ταφή στο κοιμητήριο New Southgate, Brunswick Park Rd, New Southgate, London N11 1JJ.

Όσοι επιθυμούν μπορούν να εκφράσουν τα συλλυπήτηριά τους με λουλούδια, τα οποία η Καλλιόπη λάτρευε ή μπορούν να κάνουν εισφορές εις μνήμην της για το St. Luke’s Hospice, στη διάρκεια της κηδείας.

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family