DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT – FUNERAL

Georgia Solomou

(from Ormidhia, Cyprus)

It is with great sadness that the family of Mrs GEORGIA SOLOMOU announces her peaceful passing at home on 24 August 2023 at the age of 94.

Georgia was born in Ormidhia – Cyprus in 1928. She was a business owner with her husband Kostas in the clothing industry.

Georgia was a woman of the church. She was a very well mannered, trustworthy, loyal, hardworking and an incredibly wise and talented woman. She loved Chanel no. 5 and Libertys department store. She thrived and found her finesse in the abundance of London’s West End up and coming fashion industry. From 1954 when she arrived in England, Georgia lived and loved her life but suffered with her health for many years.

She will be cherished and lovingly remembered by her children Antonios, Chris and Queen. Also by her grand and great-grandchildren and other family and friends whom she touched with her love and utmost respect.

The funeral service will take place on 21 September at the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Dormition of the Mother of God (St. Mary’s), Wood Green, Trinity Road, London N22 8LB at 12.30 pm followed by a cremation at New Southgate Crematorium, Brunswick Park Road, New Southgate N11 1JJ.

Flowers can be sent to Demetriou and English Funeral Directors, 131-133 Myddleton Rd, London N22 8NG

ΑΓΓΕΛΙΑ ΘΑΝΑΤΟΥ – ΚΗΔΕΙΑ

Γεωργία Σολωμού

(από την Ορμήδεια, Κύπρος)

Είναι με μεγάλη θλίψη που ανακοινώνουμε το θάνατο της πολυαγαπημένης μας Γεωργίας, η οποία «έφυγε» ήσυχα από τη ζωή στις 24 Αυγούστου, σε ηλικία 94ων ετών.

Η Γεωργία είχε γεννηθεί στο χωριό Ορμήδεια της επαρχίας Λάρνακας το 1928. Στο ΗΒ είχε δημιούργησει με το σύζυγο της Κώστα, τη δική της επιχείρηση στον τομέα της ενδυματοβιομηχανίας. Ήταν θεοσεβούμενη, άτομο που μπορούσες να εμπιστευτείς και διακρινόταν για την ευγένεια και τους καλούς της τρόπους, τη σοφία της, την αφοσίωσή της και τα ταλέντα της. Αγαπούσε τα ψώνια στα καταστήματα Chanel no. 5 και Libertys, καθώς και τις φινετσάτες επιλογές μόδας στο West End του Λονδίνου. Έζησε, αλλά και αγάπησε τη ζωή. Όμως, υπέφερε λόγω προβλημάτων υγείας, για πολλά χρόνια.

Τα παιδιά της Αντώνιος, Κρις και Queen, τα εγγόνια της, τα δισέγγονά της, καθώς και οι συγγενείς και φίλοι θα την θυμούνται και θα τιμούν παντοτινά τη μνήμη της, καθώς έχαιρε σεβασμού και εκτίμησης από όλους όσοι την είχαν γνωρίσει.

Η κηδεία της θα τελεστεί στις 21 Σεπτεμβρίου από τον καθεδρικό ναό Κοιμήσεως της Θεοτόκου, Wood Green, Trinity Road, London N22 8LB στις 12:30μμ και θα ακολουθήσει η αποτέφρωση στο κοιμητήριο του New Southgate, Brunswick Park Road, New Southgate N11 1JJ.

Όσοι επιθυμούν, μπορούν να στείλουν λουλούδια στο γραφείο τελετών Demetriou and English, 131-133 Myddleton Rd, London N22 8NG.

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family