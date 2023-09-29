† DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT – FUNERAL

George Pikis

2/12/1939 – 8/9/2023

(from Tripimeni of Famagusta, Cyprus)

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, who died at the North Middlesex University Hospital, Edmonton, on the 8th of September 2023, aged 83.

George, leaves behind his wife Irene, his daughters Androulla & Katina, sons-in-law Akis & George, grandchildren George, Salomi, Andreas, Irene, Maria, Petros, great- grandchildren Jake, Matthew & Alexia and many relatives and friends.

“George was a great man and he will be missed. Let his memory be eternal”

The funeral will take place on Wednesday, 4 October at the Greek Orthodox Church of St. Demetrios, Edmonton, Corner of Logan Road & Town Road, London N9 0LP, at 11.30am followed by the burial at Hendon Cemetery & Crematorium, Holders Hill Road, London NW7 1NB.

† ΑΓΓΕΛΙΑ ΘΑΝΑΤΟΥ – ΚΗΔΕΙΑ

Γιώργος Πικής

(από την Τρυπημένη της Αμμοχώστου, Κύπρος)

Με βαριά καρδιά ανακοινώνουμε το θάνατο του πολυαγαπημένου μας συζύγου, πατέρα, παππού και προπαππού, ο οποίος απεβίωσε στο πανεπιστημιακό νοσοκομείο North Middlesex, Edmonton, στις 8 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023, σε ηλικία 83ων ετών.

Ο Τζιόρτζ όπως ήταν γνωστός σε όλους, καταλείπει τη σύζυγό του Irene, τις κόρες του Αντρούλλα & Κατίνα, τους γαμπρούς του Άκη & Γιώργο, τα εγγόνια του Γιώργο, Σαλώμη, Ανδρέα, Ειρήνη, Μαρία, Πέτρο, τα δισέγγονά του Τζέικ, Μάθιου & Αλεξία καθώς και πολλούς συγγενείς και φίλους.

«Ήταν ένας σπουδαίος άνθρωπος που θα μας λείψει πολύ. Αιωνία του η μνήμη»

Η κηδεία του θα τελεστεί την Τετάρτη, 4 Οκτωβρίου από τον ιερό ναό Αγίου Δημητρίου, Edmonton, συμβολή των οδών Logan Road & Town Road, London N9 0LP, στις 11.30πμ. Θα ακολουθήσει η ταφή στο κοιμητήριο του Hendon, Holders Hill Road, London NW7 1N

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family

