† DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT – FUNERAL

George Hajiconstantis

3/7/1939 – 10/9/2023

(from Morphou, Cyprus)

It is with great sadness we announce the passing of George Hajiconstantis, husband to Chrysoulla, father to Stella & Chris, grandfather to Georgia, Stephanie & Joseph.

George was born in the village of Morphou on the 3rd July 1939 and sadly passed away in Paphos on the 10th September, aged 84.

George came to London in the 60’s to study Architecture, and after qualifying, worked at the BBC studios before returning to Cyprus in 1973.

Following the Turkish invasion in 1974, George returned to London with his family and worked as an Architect and building contractor – no doubt there are numerous extensions in north London within the Greek Cypriot community (and beyond) which were designed by George and had planning permission gained by him through the local councils.

George carried on working beyond his retirement as an Architect but sadly in his 70’s he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease which made this difficult for him. He relocated to his birth country, Cyprus, in April 2022 where he lived out the rest of his time.

The burial took place in Cyprus on 13th September 2023.

