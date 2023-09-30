† DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT – FUNERAL

Anna Kyriacou

22/11/1956 – 13/09/2023

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, auntie and friend, who fell asleep on the 13th September 2023.

She will be cherished and remembered lovingly by her husband, Michael (from Koma Tou Yialou), her children Loulla & Elena, her grandchildren Michael, Leah & Zack and her siblings, Betty & Tony, as well as many relatives and friends.

Anna emigrated to the UK at the age of 8 and made a home in London with her family. She married her husband, of 47 years, Michael, with whom she raised a family and went on to enjoy her life to it’s fullest.

We invite everyone who honours her memory to attend her funeral, which will be held on Friday, 13th of October 2023, at 12 noon at the Greek Orthodox Church of St. Demetrios, Edmonton, Logan Road / Town Road, London N9 0LP and the burial at Chingford Mount Cemetery, 121 Old Church Road, London E4 6ST. If anyone is thinking of sending flowers, Anna kindly requested that we donate to Cancer Research UK, where we will have a donation box on the day.

“God rest her soul”

For any other information please call Archangel Funerals: 020 8804 6000

† ΑΓΓΕΛΙΑ ΘΑΝΑΤΟΥ – ΚΗΔΕΙΑ

Άννα Κυριάκου

Με βαριά καρδιά ανακοινώνουμε το θάνατο της πολυαγαπημένης μας συζύγου, μητέρας, γιαγιάς, αδελφής, θείας και φίλης, η οποία απεβίωσε στις 13 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023.

Θα λείψει πολύ στον σύζυγό της Μιχάλη (από την Κώμα του Γιαλού), στα παιδιά της Λούλλα & Έλενα, στα εγγόνια της Μιχάλη, Λία & Ζακ, στα αδέλφια της Μπέτι & Τόνι, καθώς και πολλούς συγγενείς και φίλους.

Η Άννα είχε μεταναστεύσει στο ΗΒ σε ηλικία 8 χρόνων. Στο Λονδίνο έφτιαξε το σπίτι και την οικογένειά της. Παντρεύτηκε τον επί 47 χρόνια σύζυγό της Μιχάλη, με τον οποίο μεγάλωσαν τα παιδιά τους. Μαζί, ευτύχησαν να έχουν μια «γεμάτη» ζωή.

Καλούμε όλους όσους τιμούν τη μνήμη της, να παρευρεθούν στην κηδεία, η οποία θα τελεστεί την Παρασκευή, 13 Οκτωβρίου 2023, στις 12 το μεσημέρι, από τον ιερό ναό Αγ. Δημητρίου, Edmonton, Logan Road / Town Road, London N9 0LP. H ταφή θα γίνει στο κοιμητήριο Chingford Mount, 121 Old Church Rd, London E4 6ST. Επιθυμία της Άννας ήταν αντί λουλουδιών, όπως γίνουν εισφορές εις μνήμην της στη διάρκεια της κηδείας, για το Cancer Research UK.

«Ο Θεός ας αναπαύσει τη ψυχή της»

Για περισσότερες πληροφορίες αποταθείτε στο Archangel Funerals: 020 8804 6000

