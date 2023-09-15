† DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT – FUNERAL

Andreas Soteris Philli

(fromYenagra and Marathovounos of Famagusta)

18/11/1938 – 19/8/2023

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the death of our beloved father,

grandfather and great-grandfather, who passed away on 19th August 2023,

at the age of 84.

He is survived by his children Soteroulla & George, daughter-in-law Androulla, 4 grandchildren Carlos, Christina, Vasoulla & Christina and

4 great-grandchildren Karis, George, Kyla & Rayna, as well as

many relatives and friends.

The funeral will be held on Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at the Greek

Orthodox Church of St. John the Baptist, Hornsey / Haringey, Wightman Rd, London N8 0LY, at 10am. The burial will follow at the New Southgate

Cemetery & Crematorium, Brunswick Park Road, New Southgate N11 1JJ. The wake will take place at the church hall of St. John the Baptist. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory are welcome for the Cancer Research UK.

† ΑΓΓΕΛΙΑ ΘΑΝΑΤΟΥ – ΚΗΔΕΙΑ

Ανδρέας Σωτήρη Φιλή

(από από τα Γέναγρα και τον Μαραθόβουνο Αμμοχώστου)

Με βαριά καρδιά ανακοινώνουμε το θάνατο του πολυαγαπημένου μας

πατέρα, παππού και προπαππού ο οποίος απεβίωσε στις 19 Αυγούστου 2023

σε ηλικία 84ων ετών.

Καταλείπει τα παιδιά του Σωτηρούλλα & Γιώργο, τη νύφη του Ανδρούλλα,

τα 4 εγγόνια του Κάρλος, Χριστίνα, Βασούλα & Χριστίνα,

τα 4 δισέγγονά του Karis, Γιώργο, Kyla & Rayna,

καθώς και πολλούς συγγενείς και φίλους.