† DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT – FUNERAL

Andreas Georgiou Kyriakides

30/11/1942 – 31/08/2023

(from Nicosia, Cyprus)

It is with sadness that we announce the death of our beloved father and grandfather, who passed away on 31st of August, aged 80.

Andreas came to the UK in 1960. He got married in 1964 and had 2 children: George & Anna. Owned clothing factories in Stockwell and Brixton in the 70’s and 80’s. Later in life Andreas had another child: Danyal and 2 grandchildren Maria & Andrew.

His funeral will take place on 28th September, at 2pm at the Greek Orthodox Church of Ss. Constantine and Helen, Croydon, 69a Westow Street, Upper Norwood, London SE19 3RW and then onto West Norwood Crematorium, Norwood Road, SE27 9JU. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations in his memory for Dementia UK.

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family

