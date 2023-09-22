† DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT – FUNERAL

Andriani Trimithiotis

21/01/1931 – 04/09/2023

(from Yerolakkos, Nicosia, Cyprus)

It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our beloved wife, devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on the 4th of September 2023, at the age of 92.

After fighting her illness with dignity and courage our mum passed away peacefully with her family by her side.

She will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by her husband Nicos, her 4 children, Agni, Dora, Dimitri & Eleni, daughter-in-law Chrisoulla, sons-in-law Aggi & Steve, her 7 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.

“We will never forget her force, determination and strength and will always be grateful for her complete devotion to her family. We will remember her infectious laughter and her amazing food always prepared with love.”

The funeral service is on Friday 6th of October 2023 at 11.30 am at the Greek Orthodox Church of St. Demetrios, Edmonton, Town Road / Logan Road, London N9 0LP. The burial will follow at 1.30 pm at the Chingford Mount Cemetery, 121 Old Church road, Chingford, London E4 6ST. Following the funeral, a celebration of our mum’s life will be held at The Royal Oak, 320 Hale End Road, Woodford Green IG8 9LL.

Please have any flower tributes delivered to Demetriou & English, 131 – 133 Middleton road, Wood Green, N22 8NG the day before the funeral or bring directly to the church.

† ΑΓΓΕΛΙΑ ΘΑΝΑΤΟΥ – ΚΗΔΕΙΑ

Ανδριανή Τριμιθιώτη

(από τον Γερόλακκο Λευκωσίας, Κύπρος)

Με μεγάλη θλίψη και βαριά καρδιά ανακοινώνουμε το θάνατο της πολυαγαπημένης μας συζύγου, μητέρας, γιαγιάς και πρόγιαγιάς, η οποία απεβίωσε στις 4 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 σε ηλικία 92 ετών. «Έφυγε» ήσυχα από τη ζωή, έχοντας στο πλευρό της, την οικογένειά της. Το τελευταίο διάστημα είχε παλέψει με αξιοπρέπεια και θάρρος τα προβλήματα υγείας που αντιμετώπιζε.

Θα λείψει πολύ στον σύζυγό της Νίκο, στα 4 παιδιά της Αγνή, Δώρα, Δημήτρη & Ελένη, τη νύμφη της Χρυσούλλα, τους γαμπρούς της Aggi & Steve, στα 7 εγγόνια της και στα 7 δισέγγονά της.

«Δεν θα ξεχάσουμε ποτέ, το πόσο δυναμική και αποφασιστική ήταν, ενώ θα είμαστε παντοτινά ευγνώμονες για την αφοσίωση της στην οικογένειά της. Θα τη θυμόμαστε για το ‘μεταδοτικό’ της γέλιο και τα απίθανα φαγητά της, τα οποία μαγείρευε με αγάπη και μεράκι».

Η κηδεία της θα τελεστεί την Παρασκευή, 6 Οκτωβρίου 2023 στις 11:30πμ από τον ιερό ναό Αγίου Δημητρίου, Edmonton, Town Road / Logan Road, London N9 0LP και θα ακολουθήσει η ταφή στο κοιμητήριο Chingford Mount, 121 Old Church road, Chingford, London E4 6ST στη 1:30μμ. Η παρηγοριά θα δοθεί στο The Royal Oak, 320 Hale End Road, Woodford Green IG8 9LL.

Όσοι επιθυμούν, μπορούν να στείλουν λουλούδια στο γραφείο κηδειών Demetriou & English, 131 – 133 Middleton road, Wood Green, London N22 8NG μέχρι και την προηγούμενη μέρα της κηδείας ή να τα φέρουν οι ίδιοι στην εκκλησία. Mucosal Melanoma. Επίσης, όσοι επιθυμούν μπορούν να στείλουν λουλούδια στο γραφείο τελετών Demetriou & English, 131-133 Myddleton Road, London N22 8NG μέχρι τις 9.00 πμ της 27ης Σεπτεμβρίου.

Paŕìķìaķì extend their còndolences to the family

