A man’s been arrested on suspicion of firearms offences following a warrant in Waltham Abbey.

Officers attended an address in Neal Court this morning shortly after 8am to execute the warrant.

A 39 year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and is currently in custody.

There is no threat to the wider community and this was a pre-planned warrant in response to an incident last month.

It was reported a woman in her 20s had been threatened with what was described to us as a firearm in Mallion Court, Waltham Abbey at around 2am on 14 August.

If you have any information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to that incident, then please get in contact with us.

Please quote the crime reference number 42/151356/23.

You can let us know by submitting a report on our website or by using our online Live Chat service available Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays) between 10am-9pm.

Visit our website to find out more about our website reporting services.

Alternatively you can call us on 101.

In an emergency always call 999.

If you would like to make an anonymous report you can contact independent charity @Crimestoppers, by visiting their website or by calling 0800 555 111.