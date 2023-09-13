Police slow sign in front of parked police van

Officers investigating a serious road traffic collision are in a position to confirm a fatality as they continue to appeal for witnesses and anyone with dash cam footage to come forward.

We were called by our ambulance service colleagues to a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian, in Sewardstone Road, Waltham Abbey, shortly before 9.10pm yesterday (Tuesday 12 September).

Sadly, the pedestrian – a man aged in his 50s – was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A road closure, which was in place between Sun Street and Farm Hill Road, has since been lifted.

Do you have information?

If you have any information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to this incident, then please get in contact with us.

You can let us know by submitting a report on our website or by using our online Live Chat service available Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays) between 10am-9pm.

Alternatively you can call us on 101. In an emergency always call 999.

Please quote incident 1413 of 12 September when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.