A large traditional male figure with a folklore costume, known as the “Vrakas”, who has come to be the signature of the Limassol Wine Festival, was put up on Tuesday, ready to welcome thousands of locals and visitors to the well known event taking place annually at the coastal town of Limassol.

Addressing a press conference, Limassol mayor, Nicos Nicolaides, invited guests to visit the 62nd Wine Festival to take place between October 7 and 15 at the town’s municipal garden.

The seven-metre imposing figure of the viticulturist, was placed in the entrance of the garden today to the sounds of popular songs about wine.

The mayor said that every year their aim is to further upgrade and improve the festival keeping the tradition alive.

He said that they have added many new elements and touches to the traditional and very popular festival adding that further details on the program will be unveiled during a press conference next week. Replying to a question he said that this year two events will be held in wine villages of the Limassol region on October 8 and 15.

Nicolaides also said that the Wine Festival extends to the districts of the city, as events will be held in the context of the Euro-Mediterranean Festival of Traditional Dances, where Cypriot wine and Cypriot dishes based on the grape will be offered to the guests.

Free bus transportation will be offered to visitors travelling to the festival from other cities