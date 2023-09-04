Vodafone customers said they were struggling to make calls, seemingly after technical issues at the network.

Users said they were experiencing an array of unusual problems. Some said they were able to call other people on Vodafone – but not speak to people on other networks, for instance.

Data connections appeared to be working as normal, however.

On Twitter, Vodafone responded to affected users by apologising and asking for more information. It encouraged affected users to check its online service checker – which indicated there were problems in some areas.