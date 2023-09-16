US Cypriot -Panos Costa Panay (Greek: Πάνος Κώστα Παναή) is an American business executive. He created the Microsoft Surface line of devices and Windows 11 operating system. He was the Chief Product Officer of Microsoft, where he oversaw the company’s Windows and Devices division.

He lead the vision and strategy for Windows + Devices, which included the development and design of Windows and Windows 365, the development, design, supply chain, and manufacturing of Microsoft hardware, including Microsoft Surface and Mixed Reality devices, as well as the creation of EDU products and features He left Microsoft on September 18, 2023, and announced his leaving via an X (Twitter) post

Panay introduced Windows 11 on the Windows Experience Blog on June 24, 2021, and launched the Microsoft Surface line of devices on October 26, 2012[

Personal life

Panay received an M.B.A. from Pepperdine University and a B.Sc. from California State University, Northridge