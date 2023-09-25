A woman has been arrested after two children were reported missing from north-west London.

Jamie-Leigh Kelly, 31, left a Family Assessment Centre in north-west London on Tuesday, 19 September with her three-year-old daughter and new-born baby boy.

The children were found at an address in Harwich in Essex on Sunday, 24 September. They were both taken into police protection and were taken to hospital as a precaution.

A 31-year-old woman was arrested later on Sunday, 24 September after attending an east London police station. She was also taken to hospital as a precaution.

We are no longer appealing for information about the whereabouts of Jamie-Leigh Kelly.

A 63-year-old woman [C] was arrested at the address in Essex on Sunday, 24 September on suspicion of child abduction, assisting an offender and perverting the course of justice. She remains in custody at an east London police station.

Two other people have been charged as part of the investigation:

[A] Ashley Hawkins, 52 (27.04.71) of Alex Guy Gardens, Dagenham, and [B] Jordan Hardy, 30 (24.04.93) of Connor Road, Dagenham, are both due to appear at Southend Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 25 September charged with two counts of child abduction.