The UK Foreign Minister Lord Ahmad has reiterated his and other countries’ condemnation of the assaults against UN peacekeepers in Cyprus’s Pyla last month, when they prevented the illegal construction by Turkish Cypriots of a road crossing the UN buffer zone.

In response to a written question at the House of Lords, the Minister referred to the Press Statement by the UN Security Council that condemned the assaults, expressed concern at the unauthorised construction of the road and reiterated Council support for the United Nations’ Peacekeeping mandate.

“The UK, US and French Embassies in Nicosia issued a similar statement,” added Lord Ahmad.

He was responding to a question by Liberal Democrat Lord Sharkey on what discussions have been had on the “intervention” by UNFICYP in the construction of the road with the United Nations, the United Nations Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus, the government of the Republic of Cyprus, the government of Türkiye, and “the Turkish Cypriot authorities in Northern Cyprus”; and what assessment the UK has made of this intervention.

The Foreign Minister note that the UK has engaged with all parties referenced about the events “to encourage de-escalation and support a diplomatic resolution.”

He added: “We have welcomed the subsequent de-escalation, but note that the injuries sustained by three British UN peacekeepers undermines the UN’s ability to fulfil its peacekeeping mandate. It is also a reminder that our armed forces regularly put themselves in harm’s way to support peace and stability across the globe.”