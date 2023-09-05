The UK stands “steadfastly aligned” with international responses to issues relating to the Cyprus division, the Foreign Office has stated in response to a letter by the Board of British Cypriots addressed to Foreign Secretary James Cleverly.

These include relevant UN Security Council resolutions which the UK “continues to support”.

The letter references a 12 July UK UN Security Council presidency press statement on Cyprus that stressed the importance of implementing Council resolutions.

The Foreign Office states that the status quo in Cyprus creates serious difficulties for Cypriots and that the events of 1974 continue to cast a long shadow over the island.

“We continue to believe that a just and lasting settlement is the best means of resolving the difficulties caused by the division of the island. Our commitment to support the UN to reach this remains unwavering and as a Guarantor Power and friend to all parties, we continue to engage all sides to encourage the flexibility required for the resumption of talks,” concludes the letter.