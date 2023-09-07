Enfield entrepreneur Garry Kousoulou has reached the finals of the 10th Annual National Entrepreneur Awards, despite facing significant challenges, including a multiple sclerosis diagnosis and a battle with COVID-19.

Garry’s recent achievements include organizing the successful Best Business and Community Enfield Awards 2023, gathering 12,000 votes and email addresses within six weeks, attended by over 150 local businesses, Microsoft representatives and dignitaries.

Garry’s dedication extends to mentoring 30 work-experience students, a tree-planting project in collaboration with The Eden Project, and even participating in Strictly Enfield, raising substantial funds for charity.

In summary, Garry Kousoulou’s journey is a testament to his unwavering determination and commitment to positively impacting his Enfield community and the world. His story is one of inspiration and resilience, proving that with passion and perseverance, one can achieve greatness. Best of all, this week he found out he is a participant in the first clinical trial in the world to cure multiple sclerosis (MS).

The National Entrepreneur Awards recognise and reward eight business owners and businesses that have achieved great things over this last year and shine a spotlight on the amazing things entrepreneurs all over the UK are doing to build their own businesses, put something back into their local communities and give the country’s economy a much-needed shot in the arm.

There are eight Awards this year: Best Marketing Campaign – this award recognises business owners who have demonstrated creativity and flair in a specific marketing campaign that has generated great results; The Getting S*** Done Award for Implementor of the Year – this award recognises significant progress; Best Business Enabler – this award is for businesses that support other businesses; Most Impressive Growth; Best Customer Service; Most Inspiring Business Person of the Year; Best Family Business of the Year; The Entrepreneur of the Year.

Winners will be announced on the evening of Monday 2nd October at the National Entrepreneurs Convention at the ICC, Birmingham.