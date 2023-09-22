UK Cypriot company Cetuem, a family owned business with a heritage of excellence in the hair, beauty and nail Industry, has had three of its products shortlisted for the Pure Beauty Awards 2023.

They are:

Cetuem SCR Gold Eye Cleanser – Not only does this multi-functional and non-irritating eye cleanser gently and effectively remove all traces of eye make-up, including waterproof mascara, it also treats the delicate skin around the eye, helping to diminish fine lines, dark circles and puffiness. Additionally, it strengthens and thickens the eyelashes and eyebrows. A cocktail of black willow, seaweed, aloe vera, niacinamide and essential B3, B5, B6, C and E vitamins are enhanced with 24 carat colloidal gold also helps to protect the skin from harmful environmental factors.

Cetuem SCR Gold – Golden Glow Gel – Skin Luminosity – A light, non-greasy moisturising gel for face and body enriched with niacinamide, vitamin C, 24 carat colloidal gold and natural minerals to give an instant healthy glow to the skin. The gel’s formula is packed with powerful anti-ageing and antioxidant properties which aim to promote cell renewal, improve skin elasticity and diminish fine lines and wrinkles as well as helping to protect the skin from harmful environmental factors.

Cetuem HCR Gold Hair and Scalp Multivitamin Conditioner – A non-greasy conditioner made with clinically proven natural ingredients to help improve the health of both the hair and the scalp, it is enriched with vitamins B3,B5,B6,B7,C and E, expertly blended with 24 carat colloidal gold, keratin, amino acids, peptides, silica, minerals, extracts of fruit, visaga vera and saw palmetto. It also adds shine, combats frizz, prevents colour fading and protects hair from environmental damage. Regular use helps to improve hair strength and density and reduce hair loss while regulating exfoliation on dry scaly skin.

The Pure Beauty Awards was launched in 2001 and has since grown to become a huge event in the cosmetic industry calendar. This year, the awards is set for its biggest year yet, with 30 awards on offer, covering 10 categories across the beauty and personal care industry.

With previous winners including emerging and well established brands alike, the awards are the most coveted and widely recognised out there. The expert judging team shortlists and celebrates the best the industry has to offer, from brands both big and indie.

Cetuem was founded over 30 years ago by husband and wife team, John and Andria Vassiliou. Both founders individually have over 40 years of experience in the industry and it is more than just a career, but a way of life for them. John began in the hair and beauty trade just a boy following in his father’s footsteps and Andria, upon qualifying as a cosmetologist in the early 1970s, went into teaching the beauty trade for a number of years. They met through their different paths in beauty and have been working together since 1971. In 1987, Cetuem was born.

All products are manufactured within the UK and the company strongly believes that by keeping everything close to home ensures the highest of quality is delivered. The ingredients however are sourced from all over the world, using fresh, exotic and the finest extracts to ensure maximum results.

To vote for the Cetuem products in the Pure Beauty Awards 2023, please visit https://hpcimedia.com/pure-beauty-awards-uk/voting

Voting closes 28th September.