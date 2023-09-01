Full Europa League 23-24 groupsGroup A: West Ham, Olympiacos, Freiburg and Backa Topola.Group B: Ajax, Marseille, Brighton and AEK Athens.Group C: Rangers, Real Betis, Sparta Prague and Aris Limassol.Group D: Atalanta, Sporting CP, Sturm Graz and Rakow Czestochowa.Group E: Liverpool, LASK, Union SG and Toulouse.Group F: Villarreal, Rennes, Maccabi Haifa and Panathinaikos.Group G: Roma, Slavia Praha, Sheriff and Servette.Group H: Bayer Leverkusen, Qarabag, Molde and Hacken.

We also have the complete UEFA competition lineup now that the Europa Conference League draw has been completed and it has produced a few more enticing groups to keep an eye on. Dinamo Zagreb and Viktoria Plzen in Group B were both Champions League clubs last season while Group D consists of Club Brugge, Bodo/Glimt, Besiktas and Lugano who all have plenty of continental pedigree.

Group F of Ferencvaros, Fiorentina, Genk and Cukaricki is also pretty stacked while AZ, Aston Villa, Legia Warsaw and Zrinjski in Group E promises to be an adventure for Unai Emery’s men who are 1982 European champions. Lille in Group A have been sent far afield with Slovakia, Slovenia and the Faroe Islands as destinations while Group G of Frankfurt, PAOK, HJK and Aberdeen promises to be memorable for away day fans.

Full UECL 23-24 groupsGroup A: Lille, Slovan Bratislava, Olimpija Ljubljana and Klaksvik.Group B: Gent, Maccabi Tel Aviv, Zorya Luhansk and Breidablik.Group C: Dinamo Zagreb, Viktoria Plzen, Astana and Ballkani.Group D: Club Brugge, Bodo/Glimt, Besiktas and Lugano.Group E: AZ, Aston Villa, Legia Warsaw and Zrinjski.Group F: Ferencvaros, Fiorentina, Genk and Cukaricki.Group G: Frankfurt, PAOK, HJK Helsinki and Aberdeen.Group H: Fenerbahce, Ludogorets, Spartak Trnava and Nordsjaelland.

As is the case with the Champions League, full Europa and Europa Conference fixture details and timings will be only confirmed and then communicated once all potential broadcasting and logistical clashes have been taken into consideration.