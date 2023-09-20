Holders Manchester City recovered from falling a goal behind to outclass Red Star Belgrade 3-1 in their Group G opener with Julian Alvarez scoring twice at The Etihad on Tuesday.

Pep Guardiola’s side dominated the opening period but were guilty of wayward finishing and trailed to a sucker-punch just before halftime as Osman Bukari broke clear to finish in style.

City began the game on a 26-match unbeaten run in Champions League home games and normal service was resumed almost immediately after the restart as Alvarez levelled after combining with Erling Haaland.

A misjudgement by Red Star keeper Omri Glazer allowed an Alvarez cross to go into the net on the hour and Rodri made it 3-1 with a clinical finish after 73 minutes as City made it 19 home wins in succession in all competitions.

Norwegian goal-machine Haaland has now gone four Champions League games without hitting the net and he was guilty of some poor misses in a first half in which City’s 22 goal attempts were the most in the competition since data began to be compiled.

He headed one effort wide, another even easier chance against the crossbar and then lashed a shot over.

The 3,000 travelling Belgrade fans celebrated and City could hardly believe it as they headed off at halftime.

Newcastle United marked their return to the Champions League after a two-decade absence with a hard-fought 0-0 draw with AC Milan at San Siro on Tuesday, as the Serie A club spurned numerous opportunities in the Group F opener.

Results

Tuesday, September 19

Young Boys 1 RB Leipzig 3

Milan 0 Newcastle United 0

Manchester City 3 Crvena Zvezda 1

Feyenoord 2 Celtic 0

Lazio 1 Atlético Madrid 1

Barcelona 5 Antwerp 0

Shakhtar Donetsk 1 Porto 3

PSG 2 Borussia Dortmund 0