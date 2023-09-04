Detectives investigating a fatal stabbing in Islington have made two arrests.

A 30-year-old man [A] was arrested on suspicion of murder, and a 33-year-old man [B] was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. They remain in police custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil John, said: “These arrests overnight are a significant development and we are keeping Yahye’s family informed.

“I would still encourage anyone who has information, or who witnessed the events of that morning to contact police.”

Police were called to reports of a stabbing on Axminster Road at 11:39hrs on Wednesday, 30 August.

Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended. At the scene, 23-year-old Yahye Ahmed was found with knife injuries. Despite the efforts of emergency services, he was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

His family continues to be supported by specialist officers.

Anyone who witnessed this incident or has footage should call police on 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting reference CAD 2840/30Aug.

To remain 100% anonymous call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.