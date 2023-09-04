Students from St Andrew the Apostle School have recorded another strong set of GCSE Grades, with positive Value Added overall. Maths, Biology, Chemistry, Physics, History and English were all particular areas of strength.

Headteacher Dr Philip Hills commented, ‘We are very proud of all of our students and particularly pleased that the percentage achieving Grades 7-9 has held up very well this year in the face of a national trend of fewer top grades being awarded. In fact, our students have achieved a record ‘value-added’ score of almost half a grade per subject! We are also delighted by the pace at which our new, state of the art buildings and Sports Hall are going up, which you can see from Brunswick Park Road. There is a real buzz about the school at the moment and these grades are a confirmation of the positive momentum we are enjoying as we near our tenth anniversary’.

We wish students from this cohort the very best as they enter Post-16 education. And we are pleased that a sub-cohort of this year’s Year 11 has chosen to stay with us in our Sixth Form. Students at St Andrew benefit from our small sixth form that has personal attention and great pastoral care.

