Turkish Cypriots feel in danger New Cyprus Party General Secretary Murat Kanatli said on Friday, adding that they feel that the demographic structure in the Turkish occupied areas is at a crucial point.

In statements after having had a meeting with Democratic Rally President Annita Demetriou Kanatli said that as a party and as Turkish Cypriots they feel they are in danger, as they are under the pressure of time but also that they are under political attack by the Turkish state on all levels and that the change in the demographic structure of the Turkish occupied areas is “at a crucial point.”

He added that the Guterres framework is a very good starting point for returning to the negotiating table and reaching a solution as soon as possible, expressing the “hope that we will manage to solve the Cyprus problem before the 50th anniversary of the occupation and not give the opportunity to celebrate the anniversary.” He noted that his party would continue to work in this direction.

For her part, Demetriou called on the government to proceed immediately with unilateral confidence-building measures for Turkish Cypriots, adding that both Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots must realize that they need to work hard for a solution that will reunite the country and ensure peace and prosperity for all the inhabitants of Cyprus, within a European perspective for all.

“The key to a solution to the Cyprus problem lies in the UN Security Council resolutions, based on the agreed framework of a bizonal bicommunal federation with political equality. We must therefore join forces and invest in the future of our homeland, ensuring that it is peaceful”, she concluded.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results. The latest round of negotiations, in July 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana ended inconclusively.