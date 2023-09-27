Tube strikes: Wednesday 4 and Friday 6 October 2023

A trade union has announced strike action on Wednesday 4 and Friday 6 October. If the strikes go ahead, there will be severe disruption across the whole Tube network.

Most Tube services will be severely affected or will not run on strike days

There will be no Night Tube on Friday 6 October

Tube services the following mornings will be disrupted until around 08:00 (Thursday 5 and Saturday 7 October).

Elizabeth line, London Overground, DLR and trams

Elizabeth line, London Overground, DLR and tram services are not on strike

There may be last minute changes, including trains non-stopping at stations shared with London Underground

All services, including buses, will be much busier than usual

Night Overground will run on Friday 6 October but will not stop at Whitechapel and Canada Water stations.

Plan ahead, check before you travel, and allow extra time to complete your journey

National rail strikes

There are national rail strikes on Saturday 30 September and Wednesday 4 October 2023, with severely reduced services running. Check the National Rail website

Walking and cycling

Consider walking or cycling part of your journey

Much of Zone 1 is walkable

You are never more than 600m from a Santander Cycle hire point in central London

There are electric scooter rental trials in some London Boroughs

Walking and cycling maps