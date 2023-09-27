Tube strikes: Wednesday 4 and Friday 6 October 2023
A trade union has announced strike action on Wednesday 4 and Friday 6 October. If the strikes go ahead, there will be severe disruption across the whole Tube network.
- Most Tube services will be severely affected or will not run on strike days
- There will be no Night Tube on Friday 6 October
- Tube services the following mornings will be disrupted until around 08:00 (Thursday 5 and Saturday 7 October).
Elizabeth line, London Overground, DLR and trams
- Elizabeth line, London Overground, DLR and tram services are not on strike
- There may be last minute changes, including trains non-stopping at stations shared with London Underground
- All services, including buses, will be much busier than usual
- Night Overground will run on Friday 6 October but will not stop at Whitechapel and Canada Water stations.
- Plan ahead, check before you travel, and allow extra time to complete your journey
National rail strikes
There are national rail strikes on Saturday 30 September and Wednesday 4 October 2023, with severely reduced services running. Check the National Rail website
Walking and cycling
- Consider walking or cycling part of your journey
- Much of Zone 1 is walkable
- You are never more than 600m from a Santander Cycle hire point in central London
- There are electric scooter rental trials in some London Boroughs
Walking and cycling maps
Use our travel tools
Check before you travel and plan ahead using our travel tools. To keep up-to-date with the latest service information, see:
- This web page, which will be regularly updated
- The TfL Go app
- Journey Planner, which can help you plan your route by public transport, cycling or walking
- The latest status updates for Tube, rail and trams
- The latest status updates for buses and traffic
- Nearby, which uses your current location or a postcode or address of your choice and places you on a map, showing you Tube, bus, rail and Santander Cycles locations around you
- Our email updates