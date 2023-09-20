Tributes have been paid to a ‘wonderful, caring and fun’ young man following a fatal collision on the M25.

At 11pm on Saturday (16 September), police were called to report a road traffic collision involving a red Ford Focus between junction 24 (Potters Bar) and junction 23 (Bignells Corner), travelling anti-clockwise.

Officers and the ambulance service attended the scene. Sadly, the driver of the Ford and the sole occupant of the vehicle, who we can now name as 23-year-old Cameron Robst from Cardiff, Wales, passed away at the scene.

His family, who are being supported by officers, have since paid tribute and said: “Our whole family is absolutely devastated at the loss of Cameron.

“He was a wonderful, caring and fun 23-year-old who enjoyed life to the full, with a smile and personality that could light up a room.

“The amount of friends that have come to pay their respects, especially to his mum Natalie, is testament to the person that he was. Our family will never be the same without him.”

PC Kirk Caldicutt, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, added: “Our thoughts remain with Cameron’s family at this very difficult and sad time.

“We are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the collision and are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the collision or the events leading up to it to please come forward.

“Additionally, if you have a dash cam fitted, please review your footage as you may have captured vital evidence that could help us progress our enquiries.”

Anyone with information is asked to please email PC Caldicutt.

You can also report information online, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting ISR 927 of 16 September, 2023.

Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form (opens in new window).