‘We will always remember you for the powerful woman that you were and all the great things that you achieved’

Cllr Peray Ahmet, MP David Lammy, Cllr Luke Cawley-Harrison, Cabinet Members and colleagues paid their respects to former Cabinet Member Cllr Julie Davies who passed away in April.

For more info on the extraordinary Full Council Meeting that took place on Thursday night – https://ow.ly/ckZj50PR6im