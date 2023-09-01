† 3 YEARS MEMORIAL SERVICE

Andreas Georgiou Christodoulou

The committee of the Cypriot Estia of London announces that the memorial service for the 30-year President of the said Association, Andreas Georgiou Christodoulou, as well as the memorial service for members of the Association who died from the Covid-19 pandemic at the Cathedral of the Dormition of the Virgin of the North, Trinity Road, London N22 will take place on Sunday 17 September 2023.

Those who honour their memory are invited to attend. Andreas Georgiou Christodoulou sadly passed away in 2020 at the age of 88. He was a devoted and cherished husband and father, leaving behind his wife, Loulla, and three children: Georgios, Amvrosios and Despina. Andreas was a popular and much-loved member of our community who came to The UK from Cyprus as a student in 1954, and stayed for over sixty years. He studied Optics and worked as an Optometrist in various parts of London for over fifty years.

He served the Cypriot community with enthusiasm and dedication not only in his chosen profession, but also by supporting a number of organizations. His tireless efforts earned him the respect of the community. In chronological order, he was:

1. On the Executive Committee of the Greek Cypriot Brotherhood for many years.

2. A founder member of the Cypriot Estia of London, where he served as chairman for over thirty years.

3. A founder member of the Cypriot Centre in Wood Green.

4. Acknowledged for his help and contribution to the Greek Schools of North London.

5. A share-holder and director of LGR.

6. A founder member of the Hellenic Centre in Paddington Street and, through Estia, instrumental in the contribution and

involvement of many other members of the community.

7. Created Archon of the Greek Orthodox Church by the Patriarch of Constantinople.

Ανδρέας Γεωργίου Χριστοδούλου

† 3ο ΕΤΗΣΙΟ ΜΝΗΜΟΣΥΝΟ

Το Διοικητικό Συμβούλιο της Κυπριακής Εστίας Λονδίνου ανακοινώνει ότι θα τελέσει το μνημόσυνο του επί 30 χρόνια Προέδρου της Εστίας, Ανδρέα Γεωργίου Χριστοδούλου, καθώς και το μνημόσυνο των θανόντων από την πανδημία Covid-19, μελών του Σωματείου στον Καθεδρικό Ναό της Κοιμήσεως της Θεοτόκου στο βόρειο Λονδίνο, Trinity Road, London N22, την Κυριακή 17 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023.

Προσκαλούνται όσοι τιμούν τη μνήμη τους να παραστούν.

Ο Ανδρέας Γεωργίου Χριστοδούλου «έφυγε» από τη ζωή το 2020, σε ηλικία 88 ετών. Ήταν αφοσιωμένος σύζυγος της Λούλας και υπόδειγμα πατέρα για τα παιδιά του Γιώργο, Αμβρόσιο & Δέσποινα.

Στο Ηνωμένο Βασίλειο είχε έρθει ως φοιτητής το 1954 και τελικά παρέμεινε εδώ για περισσότερα από εξήντα χρόνια. Σπούδασε και εργάστηκε ως οπτικός σε διάφορα μέρη του Λονδίνου για περισσότερα από πενήντα χρόνια.

Με την προσφορά του στα κοινά, την υποστήριξη και τη βοήθεια του στην παροικία μας, με τον ενθουσιασμό και την αφοσίωσή του, κέρδισε τον σεβασμό της κοινότητάς μας, καθώς:

1. Για πολλά χρόνια συμμετείχε στην Εκτελεστική Επιτροπή της Ελληνοκυπριακής Αδελφότητας.

2. Ήταν ιδρυτικό μέλος της Κυπριακής Εστίας του Λονδίνου, την οποία υπηρέτησε ως πρόεδρος για περισσότερα από τριάντα χρόνια.

3. Ιδρυτικό μέλος του Κυπριακού Κέντρου στο Wood Green.

4. Συνέβαλε στην ανάπτυξη Ελληνικών Παροικιακών Σχολείων στο βόρειο Λονδίνο

5. Διετέλεσε μέτοχος και διευθυντής του LGR.

6. Ήταν ιδρυτικό μέλος του Ελληνικού Κέντρου στην Paddington Street και μέσω της Εστίας, συνέβαλε στη συμβολή και συμμετοχή σε αυτό, πολλών άλλων μελών της κοινότητάς μας.

7. Έλαβε την τιμητική διάκριση Άρχων της Ελληνικής Ορθόδοξης Εκκλησίας από τον Πατριάρχη Κωνσταντινουπόλεως.