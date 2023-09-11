This week is #AskAboutAsthma week! Did you know

🏫1 in 11 children and young people are affected by asthma, which is around 3 in every London classroom – it is the most common long-term medical condition affecting this group

🚸Many schools in Haringey have signed up to the Asthma Friendly School programme which sets out clear, effective partnership arrangements between health, education, and local authorities for supporting children and young people

🎾Daily exercise helps improve lung capacity, which indicates the maximum amount of oxygen your body can use, and can help reduce the risk of asthma symptoms

🚭Children who live with people who smoke have higher rates of asthma, and their asthma is triggered more often.

More information: https://ow.ly/MKhb50PJeHz