Learners received their EDSQ entry level and Level 1 certificates from Councillor Marcus Boyland, Cabinet Member for Best Start for Children and Families, last Thursday 🙌🏽

The training is open to residents who want to improve or refresh their skills across a range of applications, including Excel and Word, as well as learn about online safety.

👉🏽 Free digital skills training for residents – enrolling now: https://www.webenrol.com/camden/