We begin this week with Gracia Erinoglu shedding tears, of joy…

For years I have been meaning to see the Alvin Ailey Dance Theater (Sadler’s Wells). A dancer, director, choreographer and activist (he died in 1989), he was uncomfortable with the label “black choreographer”, while also acknowledging “of course there is something black in my work, me and my 56 years.” The Mixed Bill programme includes an evening of Ailey Classics featuring four outstanding pieces of work.

They began with The River which as the title suggests has passages of ebb and flow as they physically describe the way a river meanders and is changed by the forces of nature as it goes towards the sea. Waves of movement by the company are accompanied by the music of Duke Ellington and they demonstrated excellent synchronicity and expression as they took us on that journey. Pas de Duke, again a piece influenced by the work of Ellington, is a gorgeous and emotive piece peppered with moments of fun and wit playing to the strengths of the two dancers Patrick Coker and Jacquelin Harris, who are technically sharp and also very expressive. Cry meanwhile is a dance that moved me in ways that were totally unexpected. Dancer Constance Stamatiou (of African American/Greek heritage) took us through the pain, pleasure and ecstasy of being a mother with dancing that was precise, artistic and superbly controlled. A wonderfully talented dancer coupled with an ability to convey all of those emotions is quite a feat. And cry I did.

The evening ended with Ailey’s signature piece, Revelations, which is an illustrative history of African American culture through a suite of dances set to spirituals, gospel and blues telling the story of their faith and tenacity from slavery to freedom. It is an astonishing piece of work, brilliantly executed, and on seeing it for the first time, I was shaking with excitement and emotion. No doubt this was heightened by the fact that being a woman of colour in an audience where for once we were the majority, had an electric resonance that was incredibly moving. By the time we reached the epic finale the audience was on its feet demanding more. We got it. I left feeling exhausted and exhilarated. They’re here until Saturday…go!

Meanwhile Athasha Lyonnais enjoys families at war…

Yasmina Reza’s God of Carnage (Lyric Hammersmith), eruditely translated by Christopher Hampton and crisply directed by Nicholai La Barrie, is an exercise in cruelty that’s as sparklingly sharp as it is grotesque. A playground scrap between two eleven-year-olds, Ferdinand and Bruno, results in a meeting between their respective parents. Cosmopolitan Parisians Veronique (Freema Agyeman) and Michael (Martin Hutson) invite Alan (Ariyon Bakare) and Annette (Dinita Gohil) to their tastefully decorated living room to settle things amicably. Chaos ensues in a typically French fashion – Sartre was right “Hell really is other people.” Tensions between all parties (the actors portray the characters very well) build to a crescendo, class schisms between the nouveau riche and old money are repeatedly unearthed, and a few truly shocking outbursts which I could not bear to spoil, although anyone sitting up front might do well to bring a raincoat…yes, it’s carnage!

I have to say I agree with Athasha and Satre, there’s nowt queer as folk, maybe not hellish. Ellen McDougall’s As You Like It (Shakespeare’s Globe) is unashamedly queer and brings The Bard’s gender identity comedy right up to date with a show that plays gleefully with those misunderstandings and misnomers and had this audience of Gen Y’s and Z’s in high spirits. It also features original music by Michael Henry mashed up with pop songs – that all went over my head – but seemed to connect with this TikTok, Instagram generation. It is great fun with a couple of excellent performances, notably by Isobel Adomakoh Young as an ardent Orlando and Nina Bowers’ Rosalind who has a machine gun loquacity. Some of the script gets lost in its over-energised exuberance but all is forgiven when we are invited to become part of the queer clan during a joyful ending. Welcome one and all, a late summer of love and inclusivity.

Alvin Ailey Dance Theater – www.sadlerswells.com

God of Carnage – www.lyric.co.uk

As You Like It – www.shakespearesglobe.com