Artistic power to the people

“Public Acts builds sustained partnerships with theatres and community organisations across the UK who share our vision of theatre as a force for change.” A proud declaration on the National Theatre website and this year marks its fifth anniversary with a journeying production of The Odyssey, Episode 5 – The Underworld, which began in March in Stoke and ended last week, via Doncaster, Trowbridge and Sunderland, on the Southbank. The fact that this has only happened well into the twenty first century is a little disappointing but let’s be positive about an inclusive artistic initiative. Each parochial version of this naturally peripatetic show is written by a local writer and performed by a mix of professional artistes and community groups. The production’s culmination, written by Chris Bush, with original songs by Jim Fortune, was an enjoyable romp of a show, an ebullient celebration of artistic expression.

Like watching a TV series, it amusingly began with a what happened previously around the country. This included an important point that Odysseus was being portrayed by a woman and that she had left her son Telemachus on Ithaca fighting in the Trojan War. Fortunately, he had the gods on his side with Athena making sure he came to no harm. Meanwhile naughty nymph Calypso was getting up to all sorts of nonsense, bad news for Athena and some stray tourists. I found it seriously funny in the literal sense as it tackled topical issues with a sense of fun and adventure. Some lovely touches included Odysseus listening to the Oracle of Delphi’s shipping forecasts and the audience got their turn to participate – well it is a Public Act after all – at Zeus’s birthday party, which substituted a Syrtos with a ceilidh. Surely Zeus would be livid at such Hellenophobia.

The pros put in a good shift with Zubin Varla a malicious and menacing Hades. When he sang Stay With Us it had me in stitches much to the chagrin of some around me. He is God of the Underworld blasmada. Sharon Duncan-Brewster was terrific as Odysseus and blew the roof off with her rendition of Break the Curse, one of those gospel numbers that can move mountains. Bringing high camp to it all was Amy Booth-Steel as Calypso, donning a pink wig with a galleon on top looking as though she had escaped from Ru Paul’s Drag Race. A throughly entertaining event and both Bush and director Emily Lim deserve huge plaudits for a passionately performed wholehearted production that epitomised what Public Acts is all about.

Meanwhile, back in Kensington…The Chineke! Orchestra was founded in 2015 by Chi-chi Nwanoku to provide opportunities for Black and ethnically diverse classical musicians in the UK and Europe and last week’s Prom 61 saw them playing a diversity of musical works that included oft ignored Black composers along with classics. It opened with Valerie Coleman’s Seven O’Clock Shout, inspired by our pot banging tributes for health workers during Covid. A musical love letter, short, sweet, celebratory and triumphant, it moves from melancholia to instrumental improvisation and exuberance including a chorus of humanity and a soothing orchestral close. Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson’s Sinfonietta No.1 followed. Written in 1953, it is simultaneously romantic and cinematic in tone which could be a modern film score with an expansive melody played excellently by the string section though it was also too episodic and incoherent as a whole and the ending was anticlimactic.

Not so Hayden’s Trumpet Concerto in E Flat Major which showcased the superb talent of Aaron Azunda Akugbo. He stood, he played, he conquered. His technique, control and phrasing of this beautiful work was that of a musician well beyond his years. He had the audience captivated and during the the final rondo section with its contrasting themes requiring mastery of his instrument he excelled. The response was ecstatic, the demand for an encore incessant. It came, he conquered once more. Note his name down. Finally, we had Beethoven’s 4th Symphony, an opportunity for the orchestra to shine which they did in abundance. The composer’s light and dark shades are intrinsic to the piece and conductor Anthony Parnther brought out all those colours with variations of pace (sometimes incredibly fast) and atmosphere that required consummate musicianship. A triumph of diversity.

BBC Proms 2023 – www.royalalberthall.com