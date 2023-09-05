Meanwhile, back in Kensington…The Chineke! Orchestra was founded in 2015 by Chi-chi Nwanoku to provide opportunities for Black and ethnically diverse classical musicians in the UK and Europe and last week’s Prom 61 saw them playing a diversity of musical works that included oft ignored Black composers along with classics. It opened with Valerie Coleman’s Seven O’Clock Shout, inspired by our pot banging tributes for health workers during Covid. A musical love letter, short, sweet, celebratory and triumphant, it moves from melancholia to instrumental improvisation and exuberance including a chorus of humanity and a soothing orchestral close. Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson’s Sinfonietta No.1 followed. Written in 1953, it is simultaneously romantic and cinematic in tone which could be a modern film score with an expansive melody played excellently by the string section though it was also too episodic and incoherent as a whole and the ending was anticlimactic.

Not so Hayden’s Trumpet Concerto in E Flat Major which showcased the superb talent of Aaron Azunda Akugbo. He stood, he played, he conquered. His technique, control and phrasing of this beautiful work was that of a musician well beyond his years. He had the audience captivated and during the the final rondo section with its contrasting themes requiring mastery of his instrument he excelled. The response was ecstatic, the demand for an encore incessant. It came, he conquered once more. Note his name down. Finally, we had Beethoven’s 4th Symphony, an opportunity for the orchestra to shine which they did in abundance. The composer’s light and dark shades are intrinsic to the piece and conductor Anthony Parnther brought out all those colours with variations of pace (sometimes incredibly fast) and atmosphere that required consummate musicianship. A triumph of diversity.

Theatre Review from Barney Efthimiou

BBC Proms 2023 – www.royalalberthall.com