Another week, another innovative interpretation. Romeo & Juliet (Sadler’s Wells) is a familiar and ubiquitous tale that has been adapted and reimagined across the globe with one of my favourites being a Bunraku (Japanese Puppet Theatre) show which I saw in a small community venue in Finland. Choreographer Matthew Bourne would have approved. He has never been a man of norms, preferring instead to leave his indelible stamp on everything he does. This revival of his 2019 production is set in a Verona institute for society’s outcasts, interned and restricted from interacting with the ‘normal’ world. Confined against their will the two star-crossed young lovers must follow their hearts, risking everything to be together.

The production is a compelling piece of storytelling and the demands made of the dancers is intense and multi-faceted, asked to execute Bourne’s varied and exacting choreography while also bringing the various feuding characters to life. Imagine a cross between One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest and West Side Story. It’s neither an easy nor fully coherent watch but it grabs you by the throat with an opening image of two blood-strewn bodies on a mortuary slab. Lez Brotherston’s institutionalised set made up of stark white tiles and iron staircases evokes that nauseating environment. The interned are also dressed in simple white outfits, the dancing is militaristic and controlled where the message is clear; we are watching you so make sure you behave accordingly.

The lovers are beautifully portrayed by Cordelia Braithwaite and Paris Fitzpatrick. She is a strong and determined woman without fear and a zest for life which makes the climax so agonising. He conversely is cute and babyish in appearance, a real mummy’s boy, who matures moment by moment in his dangerous liaison with Juliet. They are both excellent dancers and there is a lovely chemistry between them epitomised when they first meet and their unbridled passion reaches an apogee of intensity in a gorgeous pas de deux danced on the balcony where every touch, kiss and expression represents their freedom to be unrestrained. The choreography here is mesmerising as it is when Jackson Fisch (Balthasar), smitten with Mercutio (Ben Brown), dances in anguished pain for the man that he loves.

Prokofiev’s thrilling music is as moving as any of the best ballet scores enhanced here by Terry Davies’s racy orchestration. This is bravura ballet in every sense.

Meanwhile Prom 52 (Royal Albert Hall) was another evening of eclectic music featuring the Boston Symphony Orchestra (BSO) conducted by Andris Nelsons. I was sat close to American composer Julia Adolphe and it was the European premiere of her short composition, Makeshift Castle, that opened the concert. Made up of two contrasting movements, the first dominated by buoyant brass and rumbustious percussion, the second is far more reflective and meditative with beautifully light strings which brought to mind a delightful dawn chorus of tweeting birds and the awakening of mankind. This was followed by Richard Strauss’s also short Tod und Verklärung (Death and Transfiguration) and the orchestral work here was of the highest quality with the woodwind section outstanding especially Elizabeth Rowe who made her flute sing and stir emotion. Written by Stauss to depict the death of an artist, the four parts from the opening Largo to the closing Moderato are exquisitely formed with passages of sorrowful acceptance during his final moments right through to the sought-after transfiguration.

After the interval it was Prokofiev’s Fifth Symphony, the first movement of which segues from calm to euphoric with Nelson seamlessly eliciting a majestic sound that had the audience in raptures. The second movement is written for virtuosity and once again the BSO delivered in abundance. The third movement is slow and dreamy and the fourth is manic and quite idiosyncratic with the strings bringing some decorum only to have rude interjections by the trumpets. A world class orchestra in top form, all adding up to a memorable evening.

Romeo and Juliet

(until Saturday)

www.sadlerswells.com

BBC Proms

(until 9 September)

www.royalalberthall.com