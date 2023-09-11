The mass anti-racist demonstrations organised convey a powerful message to the far-right and “two extremes” theory

11 September 2023, AKEL C.C. Press Office, Nicosia

The mass anti-racist demonstrations over the past few days are the powerful message of a large section of Cypriot society against the far right hiding under hoods and the organized transmission of fake news, which engages in violence and pogroms.

All these thousands of citizens and many others all over Cyprus are not the “other extreme” as the leadership of DISY provocatively and untruthfully is claiming, seeking to whitewash the far right. They are on the side of democracy, progress and hope. These demonstrations also send out a strong message to the Christodoulides government, which not only failed to protect people and property from far-right violence, but also avoids acknowledging the fascist and racist nature of these attacks. Half-truths, tolerance and the whitewashing of the far right are positions that are dangerous for democratic legality, for our country and people.

AKEL welcomes the big demonstrations in Limassol and Nicosia, all the people and organised groups of the country who, from different starting points, are uniting in defence of democratic principles and values, solidarity and human rights, and the unity of all our island’s working people. AKEL will continue on this path.