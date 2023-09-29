The Islington Support Payment Scheme is open for applications and enquiries from people who experienced abuse while placed by Islington Council in its children’s homes.

People affected by abuse while placed by the council in Islington’s children’s homes between 1966 and 1995 can apply for a support payment of £10,000: https://orlo.uk/dJe4R

Since launching at the end of May 2022, the scheme has made more than 150 payments of £10,000. More applications are being processed, and people affected by abuse while placed by the council in its children’s homes are invited to apply now for a support payment, or to get in contact to find out more.

Payments will be made through a process that aims to be as straightforward and quick to access as possible, and aims to minimise the need to re-live past trauma or the risk of further trauma or harm.

The scheme is part of the council’s wider support for survivors. This includes trauma support and support to access care records, work and learning, housing and welfare advice, and community, health and wellbeing activities.

Cllr Kaya Comer-Schwartz, Leader of Islington Council, said: “We’re deeply sorry for the council’s past failure to protect vulnerable children in its children’s homes, which was the worst chapter in this council’s history.

“We welcome more applications from people who experienced abuse while placed by the council in children’s homes between 1966 and 1995.”

