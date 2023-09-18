On Friday, 15th September 2023, the feastday of St. Nikitas the Great-Martyr, the patronal feast of The Archbishop, His Eminence Archbishop Nikitas of Thyateira and Great Britain presided during the celebration of the Divine Liturgy at the Holy Church St. Anthony the Great in Holloway, London. The Sacred Service was celebrated by the V. Rev. Archimandrite Vissarion Kokkliotis assisted by the Rev. Dn. Dr. Nikita Banev. At the conclusion of the Liturgy, His Eminence blessed the Festal Loaves and the kollyva in honour of the St. Nikitas, which after, His Grace Bishop Maximos of Melitene conveyed to The Archbishop the collective nameday greetings and best wishes of the clergy and laity of the Archdiocese on this special day. His Eminence responded by thanking the clergy the laity for their warm and openhearted demonstration of love and respect on his patronal feast, and commended the local congregation for the wonderful service which was celebrated with simplicity, prayerfulness and humility. Among those in attendance was His Grace Bishop Iakovos of Claudiopolis, a plethora Archdiocesan clergy and dozens of faithful. A hospitable reception was offered by His Eminence to all those in attendance in the community hall.



Photos: Alexios Gennaris