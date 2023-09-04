Statements by AKEL Political Bureau member and Parliamentary Representative Giorgos Loukaides:

ELAM is a protagonist in the racist climate by making use of its membership of a Parliamentary subcommittee

4 September 2023 ‘Astra’ radio station

The events in Chloraka and Limassol were not accidental and the political responsibility belongs to the President of the Republic and his government, AKEL Parliamentary Representative Giorgos Loukaides stressed speaking to Astra radio. He criticised President Christodoulides for shifting his responsibilities elsewhere for what is happening and for the fact that his government has failed to protect the country and its citizens from far-right elements.

The AKEL Political Bureau member referred to huge negligence on the part of the authorities, but also to a selective apathy on the part of some members of the police force. Democracy, G.Loukaides said, has been dealt a severe blow and we must promote humane approaches and solidarity to combat xenophobia and racism and isolate fascism.

Giorgos Loukaides pointed out that the far right feels empowered because of the failures of the government ruling forces over the past decade. The authorities, he noted, must ensure that citizens and their property, regardless of their origin, are not at risk. Furthermore, he pointed out that all these incidents were a disgrace to Cyprus and internationally and would have an impact on tourism.

Asked about this, the AKEL Political Bureau member said that the far-right party of ELAM has played a leading role in fostering a racist, xenophobic climate, taking advantage of the Chairmanship of the Parliamentary Subcommittee on Demography, which the other parliamentary parties gave it – with the exception of AKEL and the Ecologists. This Subcommittee, he added, has evolved into a committee of racism, violating parliamentary rules by the way it operates and enters into competences that belong to the Parliamentary Internal Affairs Committee.