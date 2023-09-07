Now in its 20th year, The Elvis Years, led by the show’s star Mario Kombou, embarks on its biggest ever tour of the UK and beyond.

Undoubtedly the UK’s premier Elvis theatre production, this stunning show takes the audience on a fantastic journey through all the years The King ruled the airwaves.

With a full cast of West End talent, a spectacular set, breathtaking lights and awesome video content, Mario and the band deliver over 50 golden greats, charting the rise and rise of the boy from Tupelo – from the early hits That’s Alright Mama, Don’t Be Cruel and I Got Stung all the way through to the legendary Las Vegas concerts with In the Ghetto, The Wonder of You and of course Suspicious Minds.

With more than 12 costume changes, Mario brings the essence of Elvis to every song from every era – the Ed Sullivan Show featuring A Fool Such As I, the Frank Sinatra TV Special including It’s Now or Never, the Hollywood years with Return to Sender and Viva Las Vegas, and the legendary ’68 Comeback Special with If I Can Dream.

In the words of Elvis’ first cousin Donny Presley – “The Best Elvis Since Elvis”.

The Elvis Years is currently on tour around the country, arriving at The Dominion Theatre for one night only, 18 February 2024.

Discover the King in every era… book your tickets now at https://ticketing.nederlander.co.uk/tickets/series/TheElvisYears/the-elvis-years-761061?startDate=02-18-2024

For further info and tour dates, visit www.theelvisyears.com

About Mario Kombou

UK Cypriot Mario Kombou originally trained as an actor at the Academy Of Live And Recorded Arts drama school in Wandsworth, London.

It was during his 3 year acting and musical theatre course that he started to perform his Elvis tribute show. Since then his show and performances have gone from strength to strength elevating him to heights other tribute artists and actors can only dream about.

Culminating recently in auditioning successfully and being chosen from hundreds of hopefuls in England and the USA to star in the leading role of Vince Everett in the successful musical production of Jailhouse Rock at the Piccadilly Theatre in London’s West End.

Mario’s amazing achievements:

 Mario is the only tribute artist ever to have been endorsed by Donna Presley, Elvis’s first cousin. Mario was invited to Memphis in August 2000 by Donna after having seen him perform at one of his shows. Donna was so moved by Mario’s amazing vocal resemblance to Elvis, not only did she think he sounded exactly like him but she thought he had the same mannerisms, charisma and charm that Elvis had and the same magnetism on stage that the audience was drawn to him in the same way that they were drawn to Elvis.

 In 2005 Mario was the first European to win the “Images of the King” Contest in Memphis Tennessee. This is the longest running Elvis tribute artist contest in the world and has been running for over 25 years. He has also gone on to win numerous Ultimate tribute artist contests throughout the world.

 Mario has appeared on National Television on many occasions: This Morning with Philip and Fern, GMTV, The Weakest Link and London Tonight.

 Mario appeared on Top Of The Pops singing the 1000th number one single in chart history, Elvis Presley’s ‘One Night’.

 Mario was also asked to sing at Twickenham Rugby Stadium where he performed the National Anthems for the All Blacks and the Barbarians in front of 50,000 people and millions watching on television.

 Mario was chosen by Sony BMG to perform at the launch of the Elvis 18 Number 1’s party at the Café De Paris in London’s Leicester Square.

 Mario has performed on Radio stations up and down the country. Singing live on London’s Capital Radio, LBC and BBC Radio 1 & 2.

 Mario has been featured in newspapers and magazines such as Hello and OK.

 Global demand for his incredible talent has taken Mario across the globe to New Zealand, the USA and extensively throughout Europe.

He continues to dazzle audiences with his stunningly authentic and sincere tribute to the man who he credits for giving him the inspiration to have achieved so many of the goals he has today.