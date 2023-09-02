Statements by the General Secretary of AKEL S.Stefanou:

The President must take a stand on Political Equality and the Guterres Framework

2 September 2023, Astra radio

President Christodoulides must demonstrate in practice that he means everything he says on the Cyprus problem, the General Secretary of AKEL stressed.

Stefanos Stefanou speaking to the morning edition of Astra radio said that the President of the Republic must express his position on what is happening with the convergences, the issue of political equality and the Guterres Framework.

On the issue of Pyla, the General Secretary of AKEL noted that initiatives are underway and actions are being taken to settle the issue in a mutually acceptable manner, but he said the political parties were not told yesterday before the National Council that we are close to a settlement.