Statements by the General Secretary of AKEL S.Stefanou:

The government must take on its responsibilities or declare that it can’t and leave office

2 September 2023, Astra radio

The government is responsible for the serious incidents over the last few days in Limassol and Chloraka, the General Secretary of AKEL stressed.

Speaking on ‘Astra’ radio, Stefanos Stefanou called on President Christodoulides to take on his responsibilities or admit that the government ruling forces cannot assume their responsibilities and leave office.

Stefanos Stefanou stressed that what happened last night in Limassol was not unannounced, pointing out that it was known that there would be incidents. He also said that, according to testimonies of ordinary people who were in the region of Molos last night, the violence that was exerted before the eyes of the police was unbelievable.

