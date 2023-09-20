The officer will attend Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 21 September.

The charging decision was made by the CPS following a referral from the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Helen Millichap said: “We have fully supported the IOPC investigation as it has worked to establish the facts.

“Today’s announcement is a significant and serious development. We must now allow the court process to run its course so it would not be appropriate for me to say more at this stage.

“Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this case.”

The officer remains suspended from duty. Misconduct matters will be considered at the conclusion of the criminal proceedings.

+ We are not naming or providing an age or gender for the officer as we understand there will be an anonymity application to be decided at court.