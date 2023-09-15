Enfield’s most exquisite wedding dress shop, The Boutique, in Hertford Road, is in the spotlight this week after it was featured in OK! Magazine as part of an exclusive shoot for Married At First Sight UK.

The E4 show is back on Monday 18th September, to pair 16 complete strangers with each other, including the show’s first transgender contestant.

The eight excited brides sat down with OK! to chat about the show, whilst glammed up in stunning gowns from The Boutique.

The premier bridal store, founded in March 2012 by UK Cypriot sisters Andrea and Christine, stocks beautiful wedding dresses from designers such as Pronovias, Mori Lee and Sottero & Midgley.

With many years in the bridal industry, they will help you find your dream dress in the surroundings of their elegant Boutique. Whether that be the daring, the classic or the bride who wants something a little different, The Boutique has a diverse range and all the latest collections by the finest bridal gown designers worldwide.

Every bride is provided with a unique experience to ensure you enjoy every moment in choosing the most significant dress of your life.

Visit them at 539 – 541 Hertford Road, Enfield, Middlesex EN3 5UQ.

Tel: 0208 616 4346

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.theboutiqueuk.com