The Cyprus Rally celebrates its 50th staging this year, with the event set to take place over the three days of October 6-8, 2023.

According to a press release, this year’s Cyprus Rally will serve as the 5th round of the FIA Middle East Rally Championship (MERC) and at the same time as the 3rd and 4th rounds of the Cyprus Rally Championship, with each day of the race counting as a separate round for the local championship.

The race, which is organized by the Cyprus Automobile Association, will be based in Nicosia, with the Service Park, Headquarters and Press Center all located opposite the Police Headquarters, in Aglantzia. The start ceremony on Friday and the finish ceremony on Sunday will take place in front of the old town hall of Nicosia, in Eleftheria Square.

The 50th international Cyprus Rally will include twelve gravel special stages, with the action unfolding in the mountainous region of Nicosia district and at the outskirts of the capital. On September 27, the Cyprus Automobile Association will announce the routes, with the maps of the special stages, as well as the final list of participants.

Clerk of the Course, Ms Nayia Kontopoulou, noted that “Cyprus Rally has been entertaining participants and spectators since the 70s and that is what we aim to continue doing”.

“With over 50 years of experience and passion for the sport, we have all the resources we need to organize a successful rally” she added.

Battle for the Middle East Rally Championship

————-

The 50th Cyprus Rally will serve as the 5th and penultimate round of the Middle East Rally Championship (MERC), with the result on the special stages of Cyprus in October expected to be decisive for the outcome of this season as Nasser Al-Attiyah (Qatar) dropped to second place in the standings after his retirement due to a crash at the three-day event in Lebanon on September 15-17. The Qatari is currently with 78 points, with Abdullah Al Rawahi (Oman) now at 84 points.

The battle between the 7-times winner of the Cyprus Rally (with his most recent victories in 2019 and 2020) Nasser Al Attiyah, with co-driver Matthieu Baumel and Al Rawahi / Al Hmoud is expected with particular interest ahead of the 50th Cyprus Rally, organized by the Cyprus Automobile Association. As well as the leaders of Cyprus Rally Championship, including 2018 Cyprus Rally winner Simos Galatariotis, with Antonis Ioannou as co-driver.

This year’s event is supported by the Nicosia and Aglantzia Municipalities as well as the Cyprus Police.