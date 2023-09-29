Dott, Lime and Voi were recently selected by TfL for the second phase of the rental e-scooter trial

The new trial phase will build on learnings from the first phase, as well as provide opportunities to test new onboard technologies such as pavement riding detection and audible vehicle alerts

More than three million trips have been made on London’s rental e-scooters since the trial first launched in June 2021

Transport for London (TfL), London Councils, participating London boroughs and e-scooter operators Dott, Lime and Voi have today launched the second phase of the rental e-scooters trial in the capital. The operators were selected earlier this summer following a competitive procurement process, where their ability to meet strict safety requirements and high operating standards was carefully assessed. The trial’s next phase will look to build on its existing success by gathering more data to inform policy on rental e-scooters and trialling further innovations. This includes trialling new technology such as AI to improve parking compliance and exploring the use of pavement riding detection technology and audible vehicle alerts.

Over the past two years, TfL and London Councils have worked with participating London boroughs and operators to improve the use of geofencing technology and increase the number of parking bays, with more than 600 parking bays now available across the trial area. This effort to improve the customer experience for rental e-scooter users will continue throughout this next phase. The trial currently runs in ten London boroughs who have chosen to take part. The next phase will see an expansion in coverage, including to the south of Lambeth with around 190 new parking bays later this year.

Safety will continue to be at the heart of the London trial, with rental e-scooters offering a number of safety benefits over private e-scooters (which remain unlawful on public roads). These include:

A lower maximum speed of 12.5mph

Lights at the front and the rear of the vehicles that are always on throughout any rental

GPS controlled parking and no-go zones

A unique identification number plate on every vehicle

A higher standard for fire and battery safety management

With fewer than 0.001 per cent of trips so far resulting in a serious injury, the London trial’s strong safety record to date demonstrates the benefits of clear standards and elevated safety requirements for e-scooters.

Following a discussion at London Councils’ Transport and Environment Committee, TfL, London Councils and London boroughs will now also be exploring the design of one coordinated future scheme to manage dockless e-bikes and e-scooters in London, through a contract, to improve parking of the vehicles, whilst also increasing the quality and sustainability of these services in London.

Will Norman, London’s Walking & Cycling Commissioner, said: “London’s rental e-scooters are a great way to get around London, provided that they’re used and parked safely. The first phase of the e-scooter trial has been hugely popular and the findings are helping us develop our approach in London. I look forward to TfL launching the next phase, to see how e-scooters can be rolled out successfully in the capital, building a better, greener, safer London for all.”

Helen Sharp, TfL’s e-scooter trial lead, said: “London’s trial of rental e-scooters is gathering hugely valuable data and insights about e-scooters, having successfully delivered more than three million trips so far with operators Dott, Lime and TIER. The successes of the first phase of the trial and efforts from these operators alongside London Councils and the participating boroughs allows us to build on this through the next phase of the trial which will make it even safer, easier and more convenient to use e-scooters through a rental scheme. There are also new improvements planned on parking compliance and an increase in the number of parking spaces and in the number of boroughs taking part. Safety remains our number one priority for this trial, and we will work closely with the e-scooter operators, London Councils and participating boroughs to ensure we continue to meet rigorous standards. We will continue to work closely with our stakeholders, including TfL’s Independent Disability Advisory Group, ensuring the trial meets the needs of everybody travelling through London. This new phase of the trial will provide even more data and insights to determine the longer-term role e-scooters could play in our strategy for a greener and healthier future for London.”

Cllr Deirdre Costigan, Acting Chair of London Councils’ Transport and Environment Committee, said: “Millions of e-scooter trips have been made since London’s rental e-scooter trial began two years ago, showing that Londoners are keen to take advantage of this sustainable mode of transport where properly regulated. Thanks to the boroughs taking part in the trial, London continues to be at the forefront of transport innovation that improves air quality and reduces carbon emissions. Safety remains our top priority, and while private e-scooters remain illegal, we will continue to look closely at data and insights to see what regulations could allow e-scooters to play a part in a more sustainable future for London. We look forward to working with TfL and stakeholders to make the next phase of the trial a success and we are confident that rental e-scooters will continue to provide an alternative to car-based travel in the capital.”

Jack Samler, Voi regional manager for UK, France and Ireland, said: “We are bringing our experience from operating around the UK and Europe to London. We can’t wait to get Londoners using our vehicles, whether it’s for their commute, to head to the shops, or to visit friends. Using e-scooters is a safe, convenient and sustainable way to travel in London. Follow Voi UK on social media for details of special offers, e-scooter training events and other news.”

Michael Ventouris, General Manager, London at Dott, said: “The first phase of London’s e-scooter trial has successfully shown that shared e-scooters can provide an efficient, safe and reliable service, carefully integrated into the city to respect all residents. We look forward to working closely with TfL and the other operators to continue to grow the service, encouraging more people to switch from cars to sustainable alternatives and contributing to lower pollution and congestion in London.”

Hal Stevenson, Director of Policy UKI at Lime: “We are excited to extend Lime’s partnership with TfL for phase two of London’s e-scooter trial scheme. We have worked closely together over the last two years to launch and deliver a safe, affordable and sustainable e-scooter service that many Londoners now trust and rely on to get around. During this time, we have collected vital data that will both help inform future national legislation, and that successfully shows Londoners are truly embracing greener, alternative modes of transport to get around the city. With over 5 years of experience operating in the city, we look forward to expanding the scheme into 2024 to help even more people realise the benefits e-scooters can bring for commuting, running errands… or simply skipping traffic.”