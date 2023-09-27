It is with great excitement that we invite you to a COTY x Enlightened Evenings gathering!
Join us for a joyful summer end celebration, an unforgettable reunion at the Life Goddess!
As the season winds down, let’s come together for a day filled with delicious food, refreshing drinks, the joy of connecting, and LIVE ACOUSTIC MUSIC by Andrea Liberos.
Get ready to immerse yourself in a celebration filled with flavours, heartfelt connections and endless laughter.
Enjoy a day of fellowship, prepare to meet new friends and create lasting memories with us!
Tags
About the organiser
Organised by
Greek Orthodox Christian Archdiocese of GB