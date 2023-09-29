It is with great excitement that we invite you to a COTY x Enlightened Evenings gathering!

Join us for a joyful summer end celebration, an unforgettable reunion at the Life Goddess!

As the season winds down, let’s come together for a day filled with delicious food, refreshing drinks, the joy of connecting, and LIVE ACOUSTIC MUSIC by Andrea Liberos.

Get ready to immerse yourself in a celebration filled with flavours, heartfelt connections and endless laughter.

Enjoy a day of fellowship, prepare to meet new friends and create lasting memories with us!

Date and time

Sun, 1 Oct 2023 14:30 – 21:30 BST

Location

The Life Goddess

29 Store Street London WC1E 7QB