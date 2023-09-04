The joy of summer brings us out, to socialise more. We spend more time in the beautiful outdoors, be it outside party events at glorious venues or garden parties and barbeque, it just all seems to make us come alive.in the UK, we tend to desperately hope for those dry and sunny days around the time we have a festival or party planned to attend to.

One thing for sure is that the sunny days are numbered here, so whenever there are some beautiful days, seize the moment and get together, for some joyous memories, when you will look back and think on all those funny things that happened and you laughed at on the day, reminding you what a great time you had.

Throw an outdoor party anywhere, a picnic in the park or garden with some good friends and family. It doesn’t have to be a massive, big gathering for it to be fun, it just needs to be the right blend of people that will get on well, without any trouble. So, make a few different parties with people that get on well together and make it unique to what it represents for you.

Give it a theme so that is enticing and different each time. From a traditional tea party to a summer ball, carnival, solstice, festival where people can dress accordingly for the occasion. There are so many different ideas for a party, just look around you for them and use your imagination.

Set the theme with the right surroundings of what you want to achieve, battery candle lights in lanterns etc, be creative with colour and fabrics, use throws, cushions, party hats and follow your theming throughout, for example a Bedouin lounge with colourful rugs, pillows and fez hats.

A galaxy, alien, space party, with glowing stars and space lighting on a dark night backdrop. Pick a program or movie and use that as an idea, where everyone has the opportunity to come dressed as a character, use the time period of that program to also try out some recipes of what food they might have eaten then.

A fun fair theme with lots of party games from skittles to darts, think fun fair of hot dogs, burgers, candy floss and popcorn. Hoops over cone, cans, or plastic jar containers filled with goodies., magnetic archery, water plastic duck or fishing in a plastic pool, children love these, and even adults secretly enjoy some of these.

Make it a little more fun by offering a prize for the most original fancy dress design. Set up some other things to do, you could make it a cake, tapas or wine tasting party, most people love to bring their favourite savoury snacking dish, dessert, or tipple of what they like to compare it with. A karaoke and sing along can work, or music for dancing too.

Make a musical throw-stop parcel game, where you unwrap a layer of parcel wrap, separate for adults and children, have a separate colour code for adults and children. Just use little mini sandwich or childrens party bags along with some sticky tape for each wrap. You just need someone to stop and start the music for a short time while a few of these parcels are handed round and all at the same time, so it doesn’t drag out forever.

Have Fun

Look back with laughter !

Love and Sparkles,

Samsara x

www.samsarabellydancer.co.uk

Facebook: Samsara Kyriakou